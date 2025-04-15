Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.1% and 3.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 0.41% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 38.17% year-to-date, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, is down 7.02% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and ZBH make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Campbell's Company (Symbol: CPB) and Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.3% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 8.46% on a year-to-date basis. Campbell's Company, meanwhile, is down 8.36% year-to-date, and Deckers Outdoor Corp., is down 49.00% year-to-date. CPB makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.3% Utilities +0.2% Energy 0.0% Services -0.2% Industrial -0.2% Materials -1.1% Consumer Products -1.2% Healthcare -1.4%

