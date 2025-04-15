Markets
MRNA

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Consumer Products

April 15, 2025 — 03:08 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.1% and 3.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 0.41% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 38.17% year-to-date, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, is down 7.02% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and ZBH make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Campbell's Company (Symbol: CPB) and Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.3% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 8.46% on a year-to-date basis. Campbell's Company, meanwhile, is down 8.36% year-to-date, and Deckers Outdoor Corp., is down 49.00% year-to-date. CPB makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Options Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Financial+0.5%
Technology & Communications+0.3%
Utilities+0.2%
Energy0.0%
Services-0.2%
Industrial-0.2%
Materials-1.1%
Consumer Products-1.2%
Healthcare-1.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 COVR Insider Buying
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RND
 Funds Holding NJV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
COVR Insider Buying-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RND-> Funds Holding NJV-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA
ZBH
XLV
CPB
DECK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.