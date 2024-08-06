Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, up 1.5%. Within the sector, Henry Schein Inc (Symbol: HSIC) and Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.6% and 0.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.4% on the day, and up 10.03% year-to-date. Henry Schein Inc, meanwhile, is down 13.29% year-to-date, and Molina Healthcare Inc, is down 4.60% year-to-date. Combined, HSIC and MOH make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 1.6%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) and Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.8% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 9.25% on a year-to-date basis. BorgWarner Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.83% year-to-date, and Tyson Foods Inc is up 17.21% year-to-date. TSN makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +2.4% Technology & Communications +2.4% Financial +2.3% Industrial +2.1% Energy +1.9% Materials +1.8% Consumer Products +1.6% Utilities +1.6% Healthcare +1.5%

