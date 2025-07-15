Tuesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Materials

Markets
The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Financial sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Within the sector, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) and State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.5% and 6.1%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 7.94% year-to-date. Wells Fargo & Co, meanwhile, is up 12.17% year-to-date, and State Street Corp. is up 7.55% year-to-date. Combined, WFC and STT make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.8% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.8% in midday trading, and up 7.22% on a year-to-date basis. Newmont Corp, meanwhile, is up 53.63% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is up 16.16% year-to-date. Combined, NEM and FCX make up approximately 9.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+0.3%
Utilities-0.8%
Industrial-0.8%
Consumer Products-1.1%
Services-1.2%
Healthcare-1.4%
Energy-1.6%
Financial-1.7%
Materials-1.7%

