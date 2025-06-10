Tuesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.1%. Within the sector, Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO) and Arch Capital Group Ltd (Symbol: ACGL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 5.86% year-to-date. Brown & Brown Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.18% year-to-date, and Arch Capital Group Ltd, is down 2.51% year-to-date. Combined, BRO and ACGL make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Industrial stocks, General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) and GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.4% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 9.52% on a year-to-date basis. General Electric Co, meanwhile, is up 44.28% year-to-date, and GE Vernova Inc is up 39.95% year-to-date. Combined, GE and GEV make up approximately 9.0% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.7% Healthcare +1.0% Materials +0.9% Services +0.6% Consumer Products +0.4% Utilities +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.3% Industrial +0.2% Financial +0.1%

