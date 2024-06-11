Tuesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) and Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.4%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 1.3% on the day, and up 8.85% year-to-date. State Street Corp., meanwhile, is down 6.27% year-to-date, and Citigroup Inc is up 17.40% year-to-date. Combined, STT and C make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) and PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.8% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 7.22% on a year-to-date basis. Southwest Airlines Co, meanwhile, is down 1.47% year-to-date, and PayPal Holdings Inc is up 5.66% year-to-date. LUV makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications 0.0% Utilities -0.1% Energy -0.1% Services -0.3% Healthcare -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Materials -0.5% Industrial -0.6% Financial -1.0%

