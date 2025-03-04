Tuesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.8% loss. Within that group, KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) and Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.8% and 5.5%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 2.7% on the day, and up 4.15% year-to-date. KKR & CO Inc, meanwhile, is down 16.03% year-to-date, and Ameriprise Financial Inc, is down 5.34% year-to-date. Combined, KKR and AMP make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) and Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.9% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 8.17% on a year-to-date basis. Royal Caribbean Group, meanwhile, is down 1.67% year-to-date, and Ralph Lauren Corp is up 9.95% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications -0.0% Services -0.3% Healthcare -0.4% Materials -0.4% Energy -0.6% Utilities -1.0% Industrial -1.1% Consumer Products -1.2% Financial -1.8%

