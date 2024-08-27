Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.3% and 1.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 9.45% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 18.99% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 12.40% year-to-date. Combined, APA and HAL make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.2% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 20.80% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.37% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc is up 12.27% year-to-date. Combined, AES and ED make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Services
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
|Materials
|-0.4%
|Utilities
|-0.6%
|Energy
|-1.0%
