Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.6% and 2.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 7.97% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is down 18.32% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc, is down 5.09% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and CTRA make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.2% and 0.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 18.58% on a year-to-date basis. CenterPoint Energy, Inc, meanwhile, is down 7.96% year-to-date, and Sempra is up 6.38% year-to-date. Combined, CNP and SRE make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+2.0%
|Consumer Products
|+1.2%
|Services
|+1.2%
|Healthcare
|+1.1%
|Materials
|+1.1%
|Industrial
|+1.0%
|Financial
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|+0.4%
|Energy
|-1.0%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
VOSO Historical Stock Prices
KMR Historical Stock Prices
CECE Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.