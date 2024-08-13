News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

August 13, 2024 — 02:32 pm EDT

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.6% and 2.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 7.97% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is down 18.32% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc, is down 5.09% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and CTRA make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.2% and 0.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 18.58% on a year-to-date basis. CenterPoint Energy, Inc, meanwhile, is down 7.96% year-to-date, and Sempra is up 6.38% year-to-date. Combined, CNP and SRE make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+2.0%
Consumer Products+1.2%
Services+1.2%
Healthcare+1.1%
Materials+1.1%
Industrial+1.0%
Financial+0.5%
Utilities+0.4%
Energy-1.0%

