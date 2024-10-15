News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

October 15, 2024 — 02:41 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.5% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.7% and 5.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.6% on the day, and up 10.38% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 27.75% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 21.63% year-to-date. Combined, APA and FANG make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) and Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 14.3% and 9.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 2.0% in midday trading, and up 19.68% on a year-to-date basis. KLA Corp, meanwhile, is up 22.98% year-to-date, and Applied Materials, Inc. is up 19.64% year-to-date. Combined, KLAC and AMAT make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+1.1%
Financial+1.0%
Services+0.8%
Consumer Products+0.3%
Healthcare+0.2%
Materials+0.2%
Industrial-0.0%
Technology & Communications-1.2%
Energy-2.5%

