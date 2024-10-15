Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.5% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.7% and 5.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.6% on the day, and up 10.38% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 27.75% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 21.63% year-to-date. Combined, APA and FANG make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) and Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 14.3% and 9.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 2.0% in midday trading, and up 19.68% on a year-to-date basis. KLA Corp, meanwhile, is up 22.98% year-to-date, and Applied Materials, Inc. is up 19.64% year-to-date. Combined, KLAC and AMAT make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.1%
|Financial
|+1.0%
|Services
|+0.8%
|Consumer Products
|+0.3%
|Healthcare
|+0.2%
|Materials
|+0.2%
|Industrial
|-0.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.2%
|Energy
|-2.5%
