Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, up 0.3%. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.2% and 0.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 11.75% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.05% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 38.34% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and FANG make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.8%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) and Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 21.12% on a year-to-date basis. Broadcom Inc, meanwhile, is up 50.58% year-to-date, and Super Micro Computer Inc is up 208.37% year-to-date. Combined, AVGO and SMCI make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +2.2% Materials +2.2% Services +1.8% Healthcare +1.6% Consumer Products +1.3% Financial +1.2% Utilities +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.8% Energy +0.3%

