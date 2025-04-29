Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

April 29, 2025 — 02:32 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, not showing much of a gain. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.1% and 0.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is flat on the day on the day, and down 2.34% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 27.65% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 23.81% year-to-date. Combined, APA and HAL make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.4%. Among large Services stocks, Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) and Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and down 6.57% on a year-to-date basis. Caesars Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is down 17.59% year-to-date, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc is up 1.37% year-to-date. Combined, CZR and LYV make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Materials+1.1%
Healthcare+0.9%
Technology & Communications+0.9%
Consumer Products+0.8%
Utilities+0.8%
Industrial+0.7%
Financial+0.6%
Services+0.4%
Energy-0.0%

