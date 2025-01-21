Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 9.18% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 12.63% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp is up 2.47% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and OXY make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.7%. Among large Services stocks, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) and Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 13.4% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 2.79% on a year-to-date basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, meanwhile, is up 16.18% year-to-date, and Booking Holdings Inc, is down 5.59% year-to-date. BKNG makes up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+1.7%
|Industrial
|+1.7%
|Utilities
|+1.5%
|Technology & Communications
|+1.4%
|Consumer Products
|+0.8%
|Materials
|+0.8%
|Services
|+0.7%
|Financial
|+0.7%
|Energy
|-0.4%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SONC
Institutional Holders of PPP
Institutional Holders of AEP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.