Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.2% loss. Within the sector, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.4% on the day, and up 7.79% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 11.75% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 17.29% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and MPC make up approximately 8.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Materials stocks, FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 6.78% on a year-to-date basis. FMC Corp., meanwhile, is up 2.73% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co, is down 22.46% year-to-date. Combined, FMC and MOS make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -0.2% Utilities -0.3% Services -0.4% Technology & Communications -0.4% Healthcare -0.5% Financial -0.5% Industrial -0.5% Materials -0.6% Energy -2.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Preferred Stock Investing 5th Edition eBook Download

 CIO Videos

 Lowe's Companies Historical PE Ratio



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.