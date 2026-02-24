Markets
OKE

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

February 24, 2026 — 02:42 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.2% and 1.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 23.09% year-to-date. ONEOK Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.07% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 8.55% year-to-date. Combined, OKE and EQT make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) and CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 2.09% on a year-to-date basis. Molina Healthcare Inc, meanwhile, is down 13.78% year-to-date, and CVS Health Corporation, is down 5.74% year-to-date. Combined, MOH and CVS make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+1.6%
Industrial+1.5%
Services+1.2%
Consumer Products+1.0%
Materials+1.0%
Financial+0.7%
Utilities+0.5%
Healthcare+0.3%
Energy-0.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Gas Utilities Dividend Stocks
 MSCI 13F Filers
 TRNR Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Gas Utilities Dividend Stocks-> MSCI 13F Filers-> TRNR Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OKE
EQT
XLE
MOH
CVS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.