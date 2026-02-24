Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.2% and 1.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 23.09% year-to-date. ONEOK Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.07% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 8.55% year-to-date. Combined, OKE and EQT make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) and CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 2.09% on a year-to-date basis. Molina Healthcare Inc, meanwhile, is down 13.78% year-to-date, and CVS Health Corporation, is down 5.74% year-to-date. Combined, MOH and CVS make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.6%
|Industrial
|+1.5%
|Services
|+1.2%
|Consumer Products
|+1.0%
|Materials
|+1.0%
|Financial
|+0.7%
|Utilities
|+0.5%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Energy
|-0.4%
