Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 16.30% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 35.86% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp., is down 13.21% year-to-date. Combined, APA and DVN make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.0% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 5.05% on a year-to-date basis. Incyte Corporation, meanwhile, is up 10.35% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc, is down 61.72% year-to-date. Combined, INCY and MRNA make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.6% Utilities +0.2% Industrial -0.0% Materials -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Services -0.2% Financial -0.2% Healthcare -0.3% Energy -0.4%

