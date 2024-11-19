News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

November 19, 2024 — 02:35 pm EST

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 16.30% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 35.86% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp., is down 13.21% year-to-date. Combined, APA and DVN make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.0% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 5.05% on a year-to-date basis. Incyte Corporation, meanwhile, is up 10.35% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc, is down 61.72% year-to-date. Combined, INCY and MRNA make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+0.6%
Utilities+0.2%
Industrial-0.0%
Materials-0.1%
Consumer Products-0.2%
Services-0.2%
Financial-0.2%
Healthcare-0.3%
Energy-0.4%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
