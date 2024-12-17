Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.1% and 2.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 5.57% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 39.19% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 23.14% year-to-date. Combined, APA and HAL make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) and UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.4% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 31.66% on a year-to-date basis. Humana Inc., meanwhile, is down 47.30% year-to-date, and UnitedHealth Group Inc, is down 7.10% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.5%
|Materials
|-0.6%
|Industrial
|-0.8%
|Financial
|-1.0%
|Energy
|-1.3%
