Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.9% and 5.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.5% on the day, and up 2.47% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 32.57% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 13.87% year-to-date. Combined, APA and FANG make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) and BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.5% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 13.14% on a year-to-date basis. General Motors Co, meanwhile, is up 25.74% year-to-date, and BorgWarner Inc, is down 11.99% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.4%
|Materials
|-0.5%
|Services
|-0.6%
|Financial
|-0.6%
|Consumer Products
|-0.9%
|Energy
|-2.0%
