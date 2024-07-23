News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

July 23, 2024 — 02:33 pm EDT

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.8% and 2.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 9.67% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 31.61% year-to-date, and Phillips 66 is up 4.69% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and PSX make up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR) and Smith (A O) Corp (Symbol: AOS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.9% and 8.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 5.88% on a year-to-date basis. PACCAR Inc., meanwhile, is up 0.10% year-to-date, and Smith (A O) Corp, is down 0.69% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Financial+0.4%
Industrial+0.2%
Services+0.1%
Healthcare+0.1%
Utilities-0.0%
Materials-0.1%
Technology & Communications-0.3%
Consumer Products-1.0%
Energy-1.1%

