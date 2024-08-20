News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

August 20, 2024 — 12:00 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Chegg, down about 7.6% and shares of Stride down about 5.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are aerospace & defense shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by Terran Orbital, trading lower by about 7.7% and Planet Labs, trading lower by about 4.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

