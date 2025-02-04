Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) and Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 14.4% and 6.7%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 0.23% year-to-date. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., meanwhile, is down 5.52% year-to-date, and Clorox Co, is down 7.45% year-to-date. CLX makes up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.7% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and up 2.44% on a year-to-date basis. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.30% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc is up 4.89% year-to-date. Combined, D and WEC make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.7%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.9%
|Services
|+0.6%
|Materials
|+0.2%
|Financial
|-0.0%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
|Utilities
|-0.8%
|Consumer Products
|-0.9%
