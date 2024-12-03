Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Consumer Products stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) and Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 11.85% year-to-date. Colgate-Palmolive Co., meanwhile, is up 21.31% year-to-date, and Tesla Inc is up 40.59% year-to-date. CL makes up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 25.62% on a year-to-date basis. FedEx Corp, meanwhile, is up 14.13% year-to-date, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is up 36.95% year-to-date. FDX makes up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.3% Utilities +0.1% Services -0.2% Healthcare -0.3% Financial -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.3% Materials -0.3% Consumer Products -0.5% Industrial -0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 QDIV Options Chain

 BBG Videos

 TRNO Insider Buying



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.