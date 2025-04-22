Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Consumer Products stocks are the worst performing sector, higher by 0.8%. Within that group, Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) and Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.7% and 0.9%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 8.66% year-to-date. Kimberly-Clark Corp., meanwhile, is up 4.97% year-to-date, and Church & Dwight Co Inc, is down 2.08% year-to-date. Combined, KMB and CHD make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 2.54% on a year-to-date basis. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is down 15.30% year-to-date, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, is down 8.98% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and ZBH make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +1.9% Services +1.8% Utilities +1.6% Technology & Communications +1.5% Materials +1.5% Energy +1.5% Healthcare +1.3% Industrial +1.3% Consumer Products +0.8%

