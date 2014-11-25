Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Agria ( GRO ), off about 3.5% and shares of CVR Partners ( UAN ) down about 1.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Forest Oil Corporation ( FST ), trading lower by about 6.3% and BPZ Resources ( BPZ ), trading lower by about 6%.

