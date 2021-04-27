Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Semiconductors

In trading on Tuesday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of American States Water, off about 1.8% and shares of Consolidated Water down about 1.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by Amkor Technology, trading lower by about 12.5% and SMART Global Holdings, trading lower by about 7.1%.

