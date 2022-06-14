In trading on Tuesday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of American Water Works, down about 4.7% and shares of California Water Service Group down about 4.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led down by Sibanye Stillwater, trading lower by about 6.6% and Integra Resources, trading lower by about 5.9%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Precious Metals

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.