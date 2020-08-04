Tuesday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Paper & Forest Products

In trading on Tuesday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Cadiz, off about 6% and shares of American States Water off about 3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are paper & forest products shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Resolute Forest Products, trading lower by about 4.2% and Glatfelter, trading lower by about 3.1%.

