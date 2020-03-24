Markets
CWT

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Gas Utilities

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 2.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of California Water Service Group, off about 2.4% and shares of The York Water down about 1.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are gas utilities shares, up on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led down by Equitrans Midstream, trading lower by about 7.5% and NiSource, trading higher by about 0.1%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Gas Utilities
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Gas Utilities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CWT YORW ETRN NI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular