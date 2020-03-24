Tuesday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Gas Utilities

In trading on Tuesday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 2.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of California Water Service Group, off about 2.4% and shares of The York Water down about 1.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are gas utilities shares, up on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led down by Equitrans Midstream, trading lower by about 7.5% and NiSource, trading higher by about 0.1%.

