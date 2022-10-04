In trading on Tuesday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 1.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Companhia DE Saneamento Basico, down about 0.9% and shares of Pure Cycle up about 0.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are gas utilities shares, up on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Stabilis Solutions, trading lower by about 4.2% and South Jersey Industrie, trading lower by about 0.8%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Gas Utilities

