In trading on Tuesday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Consolidated Water, off about 2.3% and shares of SJW Group down about 1.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are gas utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led down by Stabilis Solutions, trading lower by about 5% and Star Group, trading lower by about 2.2%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Gas Utilities

