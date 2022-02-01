Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Electric Utilities

In trading on Tuesday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of York Water (YORW), off about 3% and shares of California Water Service Group (CWT) off about 2.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are electric utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led down by PG&E Corp (PCG), trading lower by about 5.2% and NRG Energy (NRG), trading lower by about 3.3%.

