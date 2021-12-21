Tuesday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Electric Utilities

In trading on Tuesday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of American States Water, down about 2.1%.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are electric utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Isun, trading lower by about 4.2% and Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte, trading lower by about 3%.

