In trading on Tuesday, waste management shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Charah Solutions, off about 34.6% and shares of Quest Resource Holding off about 12.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led down by Piedmont Lithium, trading lower by about 7.1% and Silvercrest Metals, trading lower by about 6.6%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Waste Management, Precious Metals

