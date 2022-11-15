Markets
CHRA

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Waste Management, Precious Metals

November 15, 2022 — 12:03 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, waste management shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Charah Solutions, off about 34.6% and shares of Quest Resource Holding off about 12.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led down by Piedmont Lithium, trading lower by about 7.1% and Silvercrest Metals, trading lower by about 6.6%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Waste Management, Precious Metals
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Waste Management, Precious Metals

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHRA
QRHC
PLL
SILV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.