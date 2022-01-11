Tuesday Sector Laggards: Waste Management, Gas Utilities

In trading on Tuesday, waste management shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Charah Solutions, down about 8.8% and shares of US Ecology off about 4.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are gas utilities shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Chesapeake Utilities, trading lower by about 3.6% and New Jersey Resources, trading lower by about 3.2%.

