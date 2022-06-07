In trading on Tuesday, vehicle manufacturers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of REV Group, off about 17.9% and shares of Cenntro Electric Group down about 6.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are trucking shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by ArcBest, trading lower by about 4.1% and Schneider National, trading lower by about 2.5%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Vehicle Manufacturers, Trucking Stocks

