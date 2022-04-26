In trading on Tuesday, vehicle manufacturers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Arcimoto, down about 15.8% and shares of Tesla off about 8.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are textiles shares, down on the day by about 4% as a group, led down by Cenntro Electric Group, trading lower by about 14.5% and Culp, trading lower by about 9.1%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Vehicle Manufacturers, Textiles

