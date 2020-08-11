Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within the sector, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.6% on the day, and down 4.94% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 17.78% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp, is down 12.65% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and ETR make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.2%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 24.18% on a year-to-date basis. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., meanwhile, is up 36.85% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc is up 72.09% year-to-date. AMD makes up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Financial +2.3% Industrial +2.0% Services +1.8% Energy +1.6% Consumer Products +1.3% Materials +1.2% Healthcare +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.2% Utilities -1.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.