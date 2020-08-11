Markets
AWK

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within the sector, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.6% on the day, and down 4.94% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 17.78% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp, is down 12.65% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and ETR make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.2%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 24.18% on a year-to-date basis. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., meanwhile, is up 36.85% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc is up 72.09% year-to-date. AMD makes up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Options Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Financial +2.3%
Industrial +2.0%
Services +1.8%
Energy +1.6%
Consumer Products +1.3%
Materials +1.2%
Healthcare +0.3%
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Utilities -1.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AWK ETR XLU TTWO AMD

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular