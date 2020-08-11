Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within the sector, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.6% on the day, and down 4.94% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 17.78% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp, is down 12.65% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and ETR make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.2%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 24.18% on a year-to-date basis. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., meanwhile, is up 36.85% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc is up 72.09% year-to-date. AMD makes up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+2.3%
|Industrial
|+2.0%
|Services
|+1.8%
|Energy
|+1.6%
|Consumer Products
|+1.3%
|Materials
|+1.2%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.2%
|Utilities
|-1.5%
