Markets
EIX

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.0% and 2.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.3% on the day, and down 11.82% year-to-date. Edison International, meanwhile, is down 27.21% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc, is down 19.54% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and ED make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Services stocks, Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) and L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 4.48% on a year-to-date basis. Dollar Tree Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.90% year-to-date, and L Brands, Inc, is down 16.78% year-to-date. Combined, DLTR and LB make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.2%
Healthcare +1.1%
Energy +1.0%
Financial +0.8%
Industrial +0.5%
Materials +0.5%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Services -0.2%
Utilities -0.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EIX ED XLU DLTR LB

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular