Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Services

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.0% and 2.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.3% on the day, and down 11.82% year-to-date. Edison International, meanwhile, is down 27.21% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc, is down 19.54% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and ED make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Services stocks, Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) and L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 4.48% on a year-to-date basis. Dollar Tree Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.90% year-to-date, and L Brands, Inc, is down 16.78% year-to-date. Combined, DLTR and LB make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.2% Healthcare +1.1% Energy +1.0% Financial +0.8% Industrial +0.5% Materials +0.5% Consumer Products -0.1% Services -0.2% Utilities -0.3%

