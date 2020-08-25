Markets
XEL

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Materials

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.0% loss. Within the sector, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.0% on the day, and down 6.70% year-to-date. Xcel Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.77% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc, is down 17.04% year-to-date. Combined, XEL and ED make up approximately 7.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Materials stocks, WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) and International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 2.91% on a year-to-date basis. WestRock Co, meanwhile, is down 27.04% year-to-date, and International Paper Co, is down 17.81% year-to-date. Combined, WRK and IP make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.5%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Financial -0.0%
Services -0.2%
Industrial -0.3%
Consumer Products -0.4%
Energy -0.7%
Materials -0.8%
Utilities -1.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XEL ED XLU WRK IP

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular