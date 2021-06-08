Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 4.36% year-to-date. CMS Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.26% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc is up 2.11% year-to-date. Combined, CMS and AEP make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) and ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 7.81% on a year-to-date basis. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is up 4.09% year-to-date, and ABIOMED, Inc., is down 12.00% year-to-date. Combined, REGN and ABMD make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +0.6% Materials +0.5% Services +0.4% Energy +0.3% Financial +0.2% Technology & Communications +0.2% Consumer Products -0.1% Healthcare -0.4% Utilities -0.7%

