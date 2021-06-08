Markets
CMS

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 4.36% year-to-date. CMS Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.26% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc is up 2.11% year-to-date. Combined, CMS and AEP make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) and ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 7.81% on a year-to-date basis. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is up 4.09% year-to-date, and ABIOMED, Inc., is down 12.00% year-to-date. Combined, REGN and ABMD make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Industrial +0.6%
Materials +0.5%
Services +0.4%
Energy +0.3%
Financial +0.2%
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Healthcare -0.4%
Utilities -0.7%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMS AEP XLU REGN ABMD

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular