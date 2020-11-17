Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 4.58% year-to-date. Ameren Corp, meanwhile, is up 8.54% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc is up 12.38% year-to-date. Combined, AEE and WEC make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) and CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.7% and 8.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 10.48% on a year-to-date basis. Boston Scientific Corp., meanwhile, is down 23.23% year-to-date, and CVS Health Corporation, is down 6.82% year-to-date. Combined, BSX and CVS make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.8% Consumer Products +0.3% Services +0.1% Financial 0.0% Technology & Communications 0.0% Materials 0.0% Industrial -0.2% Utilities -0.8% Healthcare -0.8%

