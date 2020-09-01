Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.2% and 2.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 7.93% year-to-date. NiSource Inc. , meanwhile, is down 20.67% year-to-date, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, is down 12.04% year-to-date. Combined, NI and PEG make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Mylan NV (Symbol: MYL) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.0% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and up 5.80% on a year-to-date basis. Mylan NV, meanwhile, is down 22.56% year-to-date, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 57.65% year-to-date. Combined, MYL and REGN make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.9% Industrial +0.6% Services +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.3% Consumer Products -0.1% Financial -0.2% Energy -0.4% Healthcare -1.1% Utilities -1.3%

