Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, up 0.7%. Within that group, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 12.50% year-to-date. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is down 9.52% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc, is down 2.75% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and WEC make up approximately 4.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Symbol: WCG) and Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 42.8% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and down 8.97% on a year-to-date basis. Wellcare Health Plans Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.97% year-to-date, and Gilead Sciences Inc is up 15.42% year-to-date. Combined, WCG and GILD make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +4.8% Energy +4.7% Consumer Products +4.2% Financial +3.9% Services +3.7% Industrial +1.9% Technology & Communications +1.2% Healthcare +1.1% Utilities +0.7%

