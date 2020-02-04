Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.5% and 1.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 6.52% year-to-date. Edison International, meanwhile, is up 0.44% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy is up 6.82% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and ES make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Symbol: WCG) and Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 42.8% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 2.0% in midday trading, and up 0.23% on a year-to-date basis. Wellcare Health Plans Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.97% year-to-date, and Waters Corp., is down 6.71% year-to-date. Combined, WCG and WAT make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Industrial +2.3% Technology & Communications +2.1% Financial +1.8% Materials +1.8% Consumer Products +1.7% Services +1.6% Energy +1.6% Healthcare +1.1% Utilities -0.4%

