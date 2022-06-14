Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.9% loss. Within that group, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.9% and 4.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 2.7% on the day, and down 6.79% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is down 28.51% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp, is down 1.13% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and PNW make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Henry Schein Inc (Symbol: HSIC) and Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.5% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and down 14.15% on a year-to-date basis. Henry Schein Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.88% year-to-date, and Viatris Inc, is down 22.06% year-to-date. Combined, HSIC and VTRS make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +0.8%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Financial -0.1%
Materials -0.1%
Industrial -0.2%
Services -0.3%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Healthcare -1.1%
Utilities -2.9%

