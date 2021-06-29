Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

Markets
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE) and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 3.02% year-to-date. Sempra Energy, meanwhile, is up 5.48% year-to-date, and Ameren Corp is up 4.10% year-to-date. Combined, SRE and AEE make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) and Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.2% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 24.93% on a year-to-date basis. Discover Financial Services, meanwhile, is up 29.54% year-to-date, and Citigroup Inc is up 15.31% year-to-date. Combined, DFS and C make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.5%
Services +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Industrial +0.1%
Healthcare 0.0%
Materials -0.0%
Energy 0.0%
Financial -0.2%
Utilities -1.2%

