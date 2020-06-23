Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within the sector, FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) and PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 10.48% year-to-date. FirstEnergy Corp, meanwhile, is down 18.64% year-to-date, and PPL Corp, is down 25.96% year-to-date. Combined, FE and PPL make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.3%. Among large Financial stocks, Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) and Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.8% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and down 21.37% on a year-to-date basis. Cboe Global Markets Inc, meanwhile, is down 18.92% year-to-date, and Boston Properties Inc, is down 33.12% year-to-date. CBOE makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.9% Services +0.8% Materials +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Industrial +0.4% Financial +0.3% Energy +0.3% Utilities -1.1%

