Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 3.3% loss. Within that group, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.1% and 6.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 3.3% on the day, and down 12.90% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is down 2.77% year-to-date, and Ameren Corp, is down 3.68% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and AEE make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 3.0% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) and CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.8% and 6.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.9% in midday trading, and down 31.27% on a year-to-date basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, meanwhile, is down 15.96% year-to-date, and CBRE Group Inc, is down 37.51% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.0%
Materials +0.5%
Services -0.5%
Consumer Products -0.6%
Industrial -0.6%
Healthcare -0.7%
Technology & Communications -0.8%
Financial -3.0%
Utilities -3.3%

