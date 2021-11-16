Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.5% and 1.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 9.85% year-to-date. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 1.28% year-to-date, and Duke Energy Corp is up 12.96% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and DUK make up approximately 9.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) and Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 38.15% on a year-to-date basis. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, meanwhile, is up 19.21% year-to-date, and Vornado Realty Trust is up 27.72% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.9% Energy +0.8% Consumer Products +0.4% Industrial +0.4% Materials +0.4% Services +0.3% Financial +0.2% Utilities -0.1%

