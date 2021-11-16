Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.5% and 1.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 9.85% year-to-date. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 1.28% year-to-date, and Duke Energy Corp is up 12.96% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and DUK make up approximately 9.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) and Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 38.15% on a year-to-date basis. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, meanwhile, is up 19.21% year-to-date, and Vornado Realty Trust is up 27.72% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.9%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.9%
|Energy
|+0.8%
|Consumer Products
|+0.4%
|Industrial
|+0.4%
|Materials
|+0.4%
|Services
|+0.3%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
