Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 3.89% year-to-date. Evergy Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.35% year-to-date, and AES Corp is up 10.99% year-to-date. Combined, EVRG and AES make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 45.95% on a year-to-date basis. Hess Corp, meanwhile, is up 68.96% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 53.79% year-to-date. Combined, HES and APA make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.5%
Materials +0.2%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Healthcare +0.1%
Technology & Communications 0.0%
Industrial 0.0%
Financial -0.1%
Energy -0.2%
Utilities -0.5%

