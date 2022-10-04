Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, up 1.6%. Within that group, WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are two large stocks that are lagging, with WEC not showing much of a gain and D up 0.1%. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.4% on the day, and down 2.37% year-to-date. WEC Energy Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.31% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc, is down 6.83% year-to-date. Combined, WEC and D make up approximately 9.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 2.6%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) and Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.5% and 0.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and down 5.78% on a year-to-date basis. General Mills Inc, meanwhile, is up 18.18% year-to-date, and Brown-Forman Corp, is down 5.65% year-to-date. GIS makes up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +4.1% Industrial +3.5% Services +3.4% Technology & Communications +3.3% Materials +3.3% Healthcare +2.8% Financial +2.8% Consumer Products +2.6% Utilities +1.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.